Golden Knights will offer credits, refunds to ticket holders

The Golden Knights will offer credit or refund options to ticket holders for the four regular-season home games at T-Mobile Arena that will not be played.

A near-empty Toshiba Plaza and T-Mobile Arena after the Pac-12 men's and women's basketball tournaments were cancelled in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Thank you for your patience, loyalty and support during these unprecedented times,” the team said in a statement. “Earlier today, Commissioner Bettman held a press conference announcing the next steps in resuming the 2019-20 season & playoffs. As a result of the announcement, our final 4 regular season home games have been cancelled.

“Ticket holders to one of our last four remaining home games will receive additional email communication by the end of the week regarding next steps, including information on account credits and/or refunds. Our Membership Services team is here to assist and serve you, however, reply times maybe delayed due to high demand.”

The NHL paused its season March 12 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Bettman said Tuesday the league will resume using a 24-team postseason format that will take place in two hub cities.

The Knights were scheduled to play home games against Dallas (March 17), Detroit (March 21), Vancouver (March 23) and Arizona (March 25).

Bettman announced Tuesday an expanded 24-team postseason format in two hub cities that draws the curtain on the 2019-20 regular season. Las Vegas is one of the cities under consideration to be selected.

