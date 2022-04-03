Golden Knights win 5th straight with OT victory over Canucks
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, and the Golden Knights beat the host Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday at Rogers Arena.
The Knights won their fifth straight, matching their longest streak of the season, and improved to 10-0-2 all time against the Canucks. The teams meet again Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to complete the home-and-home series.
Goaltender Robin Lehner made his first start since March 8 and earned the victory with 26 saves.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Jonathan Marchessault scored in the first period, but the Knights were unable to hold the 2-0 lead.
Vancouver forward J.T. Miller scored his 29th goal at 1:42 of the third period, and Bo Horvat was credited with the tying goal on a power play at 9:42. Knights center William Karlsson won the defensive-zone faceoff and defenseman Alec Martinez tried to control the puck but accidentally deflected it past Lehner into his own net.
Forward Keegan Kolesar returned after missing Friday’s game at Seattle with an upper-body injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
