Golden Knights win 5th straight with OT victory over Canucks

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, and the Golden Knights beat the host Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90), of Sweden, stops Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, back left, vies for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71), of Sweden, and Vancouver Canucks' William Lockwood (58) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90), of Sweden, while being checked by Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, of Sweden, puts on his mask before an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, of Sweden, makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) checks Vancouver Canucks' Nic Petan (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin (92), of Russia, dives to knock the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, right, trips and crashes into the boards while attempting to check Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, left, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn, right, checks Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, right, trips and crashes into the boards while attempting to check Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko makes a blocker save during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, and the Golden Knights beat the host Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

The Knights won their fifth straight, matching their longest streak of the season, and improved to 10-0-2 all time against the Canucks. The teams meet again Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to complete the home-and-home series.

Goaltender Robin Lehner made his first start since March 8 and earned the victory with 26 saves.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Jonathan Marchessault scored in the first period, but the Knights were unable to hold the 2-0 lead.

Vancouver forward J.T. Miller scored his 29th goal at 1:42 of the third period, and Bo Horvat was credited with the tying goal on a power play at 9:42. Knights center William Karlsson won the defensive-zone faceoff and defenseman Alec Martinez tried to control the puck but accidentally deflected it past Lehner into his own net.

Forward Keegan Kolesar returned after missing Friday’s game at Seattle with an upper-body injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.