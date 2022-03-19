Jack Eichel’s status updated for game against Kings

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena after being listed as doubtful.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Eichel was listed as doubtful by coach Pete DeBoer on Friday as the Knights awaited test results on his upper-body injury. He was hurt in Thursday’s victory over Florida after blocking a shot by Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar with his right hand.

Defenseman Ben Hutton also was removed from COVID-19 protocol and returned to the lineup.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203.