Jack Eichel’s status updated for game against Kings
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena after being listed as doubtful.
Eichel was listed as doubtful by coach Pete DeBoer on Friday as the Knights awaited test results on his upper-body injury. He was hurt in Thursday’s victory over Florida after blocking a shot by Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar with his right hand.
Defenseman Ben Hutton also was removed from COVID-19 protocol and returned to the lineup.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
