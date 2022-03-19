72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel’s status updated for game against Kings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2022 - 12:55 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel was listed as doubtful by coach Pete DeBoer on Friday as the Knights awaited test results on his upper-body injury. He was hurt in Thursday’s victory over Florida after blocking a shot by Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar with his right hand.

Defenseman Ben Hutton also was removed from COVID-19 protocol and returned to the lineup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: If Joe Biden’s agenda has been so successful …
LETTER: If Joe Biden’s agenda has been so successful …
2
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
3
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
4
‘No family should go through this,’ says grandmother of slain 5-year-old boy
‘No family should go through this,’ says grandmother of slain 5-year-old boy
5
3 shot, 1 killed by BLM ranger east of Las Vegas
3 shot, 1 killed by BLM ranger east of Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST