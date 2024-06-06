Knights star to be featured in upcoming Prime Video docuseries

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is one of several NHL players who will be featured in a new Prime Video docuseries produced by the makers of “Drive to Survive.”

Who are the Golden Knights’ 1st-round picks and where are they now?

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is one of several NHL players set to appear in an upcoming docuseries on Prime Video.

The show, which is untitled for now, will be produced by Box to Box Films — the producers of the popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive” that follows Formula One. It will feature in-depth interviews with NHL stars and will reveal what life is really like on and off the ice for them.

Other players that will be featured alongside Eichel include Edmonton Oilers centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Florida Panthers right wing Matthew Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

“We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series. The sport is as beautiful, skillful and graceful as it is brutal, pressurized and powerful. … We aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice,” Box To Box Films co-founder and executive producer Paul Martin said in a statement.

This will be the fourth series Amazon has produced with the NHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021 season was chronicled in the streaming service’s “All Or Nothing” series. That was followed by two documentaries: “Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle” and “Saving Sakic.”

“This is so meaningful for our league. Box To Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula One, golf and tennis,” NHL chief content officer and senior executive vice president Steve Mayer in a statement. “With the full support of the league, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports — the Stanley Cup playoffs — to a global audience.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.