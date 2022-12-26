Knights center’s play shows he’s worthy of brighter spotlight

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t believe center Chandler Stephenson gets the national respect he deserves. Stephenson’s seven-game point streak might end up turning some heads.

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) reach for the puck on a faceoff during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates for the puck against Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) tries to shoot against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) fells on ice. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bruce Cassidy jumped in before the question was finished.

No, the Golden Knights coach said after Friday’s win against the St. Louis Blues, center Chandler Stephenson does not get the respect he deserves around the NHL. Maybe it’s because he wasn’t a well-known name when he joined the Knights. Maybe it’s that he’s had talented linemates. Maybe he’s been hurt by playing most of his games in the Pacific time zone.

Whatever the reason, Stephenson is making those excuses seem flimsy.

His four-point performance against the Blues — a stat line that doesn’t even include his shootout goal — gives him 36 points in 36 games this season. He’s the leading scorer of a Knights team atop its division and conference standings.

Cassidy wants him to stand out even more. Stephenson’s been on a tear since moving back to the middle with center Jack Eichel out of the lineup. Cassidy hopes that aggression continues.

“I think he has more goals in him,” Cassidy said. “With Jack being out, sometimes taking the bull by the horn and shooting is the play.”

Stephenson’s transformation from bottom-six grinder to top-line fixture has been one of the most impressive in Knights’ history.

His points per game have increased each one of his four seasons with the team. And, despite the fact he’s had linemates like Eichel, left wing Max Pacioretty and captain Mark Stone, he’s been far more than just a third wheel.

Former Knights coach Pete DeBoer said last season Stephenson had as much or more natural ability than anyone on the roster because of his speed and puck skills.

Stephenson has still hidden in plain sight at times because he can defer to his talented linemates.

He was the Knights’ second-leading scorer last season but took the 10th-most shots. Eichel shot more often in 34 games after coming back from neck surgery (133) than Stephenson did in 79 (125). The same pattern is true this season. Stephenson is 10th in shots (59) despite leading the team in points and never missing a game.

His willingness to pass is certainly not a bad thing. Stephenson’s 14 assists in December are tied for the NHL lead. But Cassidy believes Stephenson can look to be more selfish at times when he has the best opportunity to score.

“I think he’s building a little more of that into his game,” Cassidy said.

One thing that’s helped Stephenson take charge lately is a move back to center after spending much of this season at left wing with Eichel and Stone.

Playing in the middle allows him to keep his feet moving. Centers in Cassidy’s defensive system have to cover a lot of ground. Wingers are more stationary, often stopping along the walls to be available for breakout passes.

“You’re moving a little more,” Stephenson said. “I think as a center you’re a rover and all over the ice.”

That kind of role plays to Stephenson’s strengths. Almost any time the Knights can get him moving through the neutral zone with speed, they’re going to create a scoring chance.

Stephenson, in his last seven games alone, has three goals and 11 assists. He’s recorded two four-point games in that span after having two the first 368 NHL games.

Cassidy hopes those kind of performances will get Stephenson more attention as he continues to prove he’s one of the Knights’ best players. Stephenson isn’t the most outspoken player or much of a self-promoter. His play is doing all the talking for him.

“It looks like he’s getting four points most nights, so that helps,” Stone said. “Big goals, big assists. Obviously skating well. It’s pretty rare he doesn’t skate well. He backs off defenders for his linemates and he’s making some pretty nice plays.”

