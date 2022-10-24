Knights defeat Maple Leafs as Phil Kessel ties NHL record

The Golden Knights celebrated a major milestone for right wing Phil Kessel with a win against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates his goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) eyes the puck while defending the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) blocks a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates his goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) try to get the puck in against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) tries to get the puck in against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) chases after the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) and Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander, third from left, celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Left wing Chandler Stephenson scored a go-ahead goal 42 seconds into the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the same game right wing Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played.

Kessel, who started for the Knights, has played in 989 games in a row. That ties him with defenseman Keith Yandle for the longest streak ever. Kessel can break the record Tuesday against San Jose.

The game almost opened with another milestone. Kessel appeared to score his 400th career goal in the first period, but it was overturned after a Toronto challenge found the play was offside. The Knights instead got goals from Stephenson, center Nicolas Roy and left wing Michael Amadio in the victory.

Goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves for his third win.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.