Knights defeat Maple Leafs as Phil Kessel ties NHL record
The Golden Knights celebrated a major milestone for right wing Phil Kessel with a win against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Left wing Chandler Stephenson scored a go-ahead goal 42 seconds into the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the same game right wing Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played.
Kessel, who started for the Knights, has played in 989 games in a row. That ties him with defenseman Keith Yandle for the longest streak ever. Kessel can break the record Tuesday against San Jose.
The game almost opened with another milestone. Kessel appeared to score his 400th career goal in the first period, but it was overturned after a Toronto challenge found the play was offside. The Knights instead got goals from Stephenson, center Nicolas Roy and left wing Michael Amadio in the victory.
Goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves for his third win.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
