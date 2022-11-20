Knights game day preview: Center out against Oilers

The Golden Knights will be without one of their more consistent players Saturday in a Pacific Division matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) saves a shot on goal by Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be missing one of their more consistent players for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Center Nicolas Roy has a lower-body injury and won’t play against the Oilers. He’s ninth on the team in scoring with 11 points in 18 games. He’s one of nine Knights players with more than 10 points. Only Los Angeles has the same level of depth in scoring.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has leaned on Roy’s line throughout the season, often starting the group no matter the opponent. Center Michael Amadio will enter the lineup on the third line with Roy coming out. Center Brett Howden will move down to Roy’s spot on the fourth line between left wing William Carrier and right wing Keegan Kolesar.

Roy is only the fourth non-healthy scratch the Knights have made this season. Carrier missed one game with a mid-body injury, and Kolesar sat out two with an illness.

The Knights will start goaltender Adin Hill against the Oilers as they look to improve their 8-1 road record. Hill won his first five starts but lost his last game against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 12.

The 26-year-old will need to be on his game against Edmonton’s stars. Center Connor McDavid leads the NHL in goals (15) and points (32). Center Leon Draisaitl is tied for second in the league in points (28). Those two are a key reason why the Oilers have the NHL’s second-best power play at 31.7 percent.

Knights at Oilers

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -120, total 6½

Knights record: 14-4-0

Oilers record: 9-8-0

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-3-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Michael Amadio — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.