Knights lose 2 defensemen to injury before Sabres game

Golden Knights defensemen Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud will miss Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.

Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) collide while skating for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague handles the puck during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ blue line was hit by two more injuries.

Defensemen Nic Hague will miss Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena and is considered day to day, according to coach Pete DeBoer. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud also has been ruled out for the final game before the All-Star break.

Defenseman Alec Martinez has been practicing for more than a week but remains out, DeBoer said.

The Knights recalled defensemen Kaedan Korczak, Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal from the American Hockey League. DeBoer said at least one is likely to play against the Sabres. Korczak and Pachal have yet to make their NHL debuts.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan remains in COVID-19 protocol.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.