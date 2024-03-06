Knights place veteran defenseman on injured reserve

The Golden Knights placed defenseman Alec Martinez on injured reserve Wednesday, adding to their list of absent players.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) gets up from the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Martinez, 36, didn’t practice with the Knights at City National Arena on Wednesday. Him going on injured reserve means he must miss a minimum of seven days.

“I’d say for now, we’ll leave it at a week until I get more information and go from there,” Cassidy said when asked about how much time Martinez could miss.

The injury could explain a recent dip in form for the three-time Stanley Cup champion. Martinez posted a minus-2 rating in the Knights’ loss to Columbus on Monday and was moved from the first pair to the third.

