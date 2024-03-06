69°F
Knights place veteran defenseman on injured reserve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 1:07 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) gets up from the ice during the second period of a ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) gets up from the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Martinez, 36, didn’t practice with the Knights at City National Arena on Wednesday. Him going on injured reserve means he must miss a minimum of seven days.

“I’d say for now, we’ll leave it at a week until I get more information and go from there,” Cassidy said when asked about how much time Martinez could miss.

The injury could explain a recent dip in form for the three-time Stanley Cup champion. Martinez posted a minus-2 rating in the Knights’ loss to Columbus on Monday and was moved from the first pair to the third.

