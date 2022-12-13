Knights preview: Bruce Cassidy gives injury updates on key players

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy provided updates on Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud before Tuesday’s road game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) looks on after getting injured during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) stops as the Canucks gain possession of the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will continue to be short-handed for their Tuesday night game at the Winnipeg Jets.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday morning that center Jack Eichel is day to day with a lower-body injury, defenseman Shea Theodore is week to week after a neutral-zone collision with Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim on Friday and defenseman Zach Whitecloud is month to month after Boston left wing Taylor Hall crashed into his right leg Sunday.

The Knights are also without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is away from the team indefinitely because of an illness in his family. They called up left wing Jonas Rondbjerg and defensemen Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal from Henderson on Monday to give them extra bodies for their two-game trip.

Those absences will give the Knights a tough task in Winnipeg, which is always a difficult place for them to play. Their 1-5 record in the Jets’ Canada Life Centre is their worst in any active NHL rink.

Winnipeg is also off to a strong start. The Jets are first in the Western Conference standings in points percentage (.685), barely ahead of the Knights (.683).

The teams have played twice, and Tuesday is their final meeting of the regular season. The Knights are 2-0, with home wins Oct. 20 and 30.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. The 2020 Vezina Trophy winner is 14-6-1 this season with a 2.33 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. He stopped 46 of 48 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss when he played the Knights on Oct. 30.

Knights at Jets

Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Jets -146; total 6

Knights record: 20-9-1

Jets record: 18-8-1

Head to head: Knights 2-0-0

