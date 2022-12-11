Knights preview: Leading scorer out against Bruins

The Golden Knights will wrap up a three-game homestand by hosting the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, is congratulated after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3 in a shoot out following an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP Photo)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel won’t play Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

That will leave the Knights without their most talented forward and two of their best defensemen against the NHL’s best team, record-wise, this season.

Eichel missed two games with a lower-body injury before returning Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He didn’t practice Saturday and coach Bruce Cassidy said “the injury (Eichel) was dealing with still has not completely resolved itself.” Eichel is considered day to day.

Defenseman Shea Theodore is also out after colliding with Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim in the neutral zone Friday. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is away from the team because of an illness in his family.

The Knights still found a way to beat the Bruins the last time the teams played Dec. 5. They won 4-3 in a shootout, thanks to a fast start and 40 saves from rookie goaltender Logan Thompson. It may take a similar effort this time around with a short-handed lineup.

Thompson is expected to start for the Knights. Linus Ullmark, who leads the NHL in wins with 15, is projected to play for the Bruins.

Knights vs. Bruins (5 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Bruins -164, total 6

Knights record: 20-8-1

Bruins record: 21-4-1

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

