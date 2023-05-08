Knights preview: Series shifts to Edmonton for critical Game 3

The Golden Knights are confident they will bounce back from a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. “I don’t think anything rattles us too much,” captain Mark Stone said.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) yells from the bench to a teammate against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers each managed to control a game while feeling each other out at T-Mobile Arena.

Now, the intensity should go up a notch.

Each game takes on added importance as the second-round series shifts to a best-of-five. The Knights are looking to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat Saturday in Game 2, while the Oilers want to keep rolling playing in front of their fans for the first time.

Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rogers Place could become a turning point. The winner of the third game advances 66.2 percent of the time when teams enter tied 1-1.

It’s a situation the Knights have excelled in throughout their postseason history. They are 9-3 in Game 3s after winning in double overtime in their last series against Winnipeg.

“We have all the confidence in the world in this room,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We’re not worried.”

Playing on the road never has been a concern for the Knights.

Their 60 points away from home this season were tied for the most in the NHL. They were also 2-0 in the first round in the Jets’ Canada Life Centre.

Playing in Rogers Place, where Edmonton went 2-1 in the first round, shouldn’t be a problem for them.

“I don’t think anything rattles us too much,” captain Mark Stone said. “We’ll be ready to go on Monday night. I’m sure we’ll roll over our D, roll over our forwards.”

What the Knights will need to adjust to is the firepower the Oilers have shown in the series.

Edmonton has nine goals in two games, five of them on the power play. Center Leon Draisaitl has scored six times. Center Connor McDavid has two of the other three goals, and defenseman Evan Bouchard has one.

The three have made life difficult for goaltender Laurent Brossoit. He’s stopped 50 of the 59 shots he’s faced and was pulled after two periods in Game 2. His loss Saturday was only his second in regulation in 17 starts.

Brossoit should be comfortable in Edmonton, however.

He spent his first four NHL seasons with the Oilers. He also played junior hockey with the Edmonton Oil Kings, helping the franchise win the Western Hockey League and advance to the Memorial Cup for the first time in 2012.

”Honestly, it’ll feel probably similar to what I felt in Winnipeg, which is nice,” said Brossoit, who played three seasons with the Jets before facing them in the first round. “It’s almost an advantage for me to have gone through it once. There’s a lot of added emotion. I thought I did a good job of controlling them and getting the job done.”

The Knights hope to get a strong response from Brossoit and the rest of the team in Game 3. They’re not expected to make any lineup changes despite Saturday’s setback.

The Knights will roll with the same group and hope to simply play much better.

“Now it’s our turn to push back, right?” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Knights vs. Oilers, Game 3 (5:30 p.m.)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -178; total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit

