Knights preview: Star center appears set for return in Columbus

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Eichel could return to the Golden Knights’ lineup for Monday’s 4 p.m. road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The Knights didn’t give a definitive answer as to whether Eichel would make his first appearance since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury that required surgery. But coach Bruce Cassidy gave the strongest indication yet the star center is close to a return.

“I suspect he’ll play,” Cassidy said. “He’s trending well, but he’ll make that call after warmup.”

Eichel remains third on the Knights in goals (19) and points (44) despite missing 19 games. He said he kept himself busy while recovering from his injury by watching almost all of the TV series “Suits.”

He also missed hockey.

“It’s never fun sitting out watching,” Eichel said. “You miss playing, you miss being around the guys in the locker room. I’m excited. It feels like it’s pretty close.”

Eichel said when he does return, his task is simple.

“Just come in and be myself again,” he said. “Play my game, try and contribute what I can on both sides of the rink and do what I can to try to help the team win.”

Cassidy said Eichel’s impact will be felt all over the ice if he’s in the lineup.

“He’s killing penalties with (William Karlsson) as well as any pair,” Cassidy said. “Power play impact, another shooter, another threat. And he can make plays, obviously. He’ll go in with (Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev) if he’s in. That was a really good line for us. So half will be production and then the mental part of it. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s a vocal guy and we’ve missed a bit of that.”

Adin Hill is expected to start in net for the Knights (33-21-7), who are 2-6-1 over their last nine games.

Daniil Tarasov will start in goal for Columbus (20-30-10).

