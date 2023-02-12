Knights preview: Team preps for early start against Anaheim

The Golden Knights have an early start Sunday, hosting the Anaheim Ducks at noon at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have dominated the Ducks but lost the last meeting.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, center, controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, left, with defenseman Cam Fowler defending controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Golden Knights need to be ready to rise, shine and play some hockey Sunday.

The Knights host the Anaheim Ducks at noon at T-Mobile Arena to kick off a three-game homestand. It’s a chance for them to continue a hot streak coming out of the All-Star break after back-to-back 5-1 wins in Minnesota and Nashville.

Anaheim, which has the NHL’s third-worst record, should give the Knights another chance to add to their lead in the Pacific Division — as long as they’re prepared. The Knights lost their last meeting to the Ducks 3-2 in a shootout Dec. 28 after falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

“Every game is a tough game in this league if you’re not ready to go,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We weren’t ready to go in Anaheim. We got behind, and we chased it. That’s the biggest message from that game.”

Despite the recent setback, the Knights have owned most of their matchups with the Ducks.

Their 21-4-1 record against Anaheim is their fourth-best against any opponent, behind only Ottawa, San Jose and Seattle. The Ducks also don’t appear close to turning things around. They’re last in the NHL in goals per game and goals against per game.

The Knights will have to win without goaltender Logan Thompson, who is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Goaltenders Adin Hill and Laurent Brossoit will share the crease while Thompson recovers.

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available.

Knights vs. Ducks (Noon)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -370, total 6½

Knights record: 31-18-4

Ducks record: 17-30-6

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-1

