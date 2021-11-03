Knights reportedly 1 of 2 finalists to acquire Jack Eichel

Calgary is the other team in the mix, with a deal reportedly at the “1-yard line,” according to ESPN.

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights remain in the running to acquire Buffalo center Jack Eichel.

According to a report from ESPN late Tuesday, the Knights are one of two finalists to land the injured star in a trade with the Sabres. Calgary is the other team in the mix, with a deal reportedly at the “1-yard line.”

The Flames are said to be offering standout forward Matthew Tkachuk as the centerpiece of a package that also includes a former first-round pick, two prospects and a future first-round draft choice, according to ESPN and the NHL Network on Wednesday.

For all asking, my understanding is the @NHLFlames have Tkachuk ( who is a future potential captain) an upcoming 1 Rd pick, a former 1st Rd pick, and 2 prospects in the Eichel sweepstakes with the @BuffaloSabres . @espn @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter . — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 3, 2021

Calgary’s recent first-round picks were forwards Matthew Coronato (2021), Connor Zary (2020), Jakob Pelletier (2019) and defenseman Juuso Valimaki (2017). Established forwards Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund also are former first-round picks.

The Knights could have a difficult time matching that offer without gutting its current roster and farm system.

“I would think that you would have to ask the general manager about that, not the coach,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said of his team’s reported offer. “I wasn’t aware of that, quite honest. I think it’s a little bit of a media thing.

“I haven’t seen (Eichel) play for a long time. It doesn’t sound, listening to the reports, that he’s … going to play for a long time. I couldn’t even say that he’s inactive, active player.”

Eichel is sidelined with a herniated disk in his neck and remains embroiled in a dispute with the Sabres’ organization about how to treat the injury.

Buffalo prefers that Eichel have fusion surgery. Eichel’s camp wants to undergo an artificial disk replacement surgery, which has never has been performed on an NHL player.

Under NHL collective bargaining agreement, teams have the final say on the treatment of injuries.

The Knights’ interest indicates they will approve Eichel’s disk replacement surgery, which comes with a three-month recovery and would likely keep him out until after the Olympic break in February.

Eichel is a five-time 20-goal scorer and appeared in three straight All-Star Games from 2018 to 2020. His contract carries a $10 million salary cap hit and runs through the 2025-26 season.

To make the money work, the Knights would have to part with a key piece such as forward Alex Tuch, who grew up in upstate New York. The Knights reportedly were unwilling to include rookie forward Peyton Krebs in a deal, but could do so now along with another player and draft pick(s).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.