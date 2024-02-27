Knights ride strong 2nd period to snap skid in Toronto
The Golden Knights scored three times in the second period and snapped a three-game losing streak with a road victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights scored three times in the second period to snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Adin Hill made 30 saves for the Knights less than a week after he was pulled in the first period of a 7-3 loss to Toronto at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights (33-19-7) allowed 42 shots on goal in that game, but played a much more structured game in the rematch.
Ivan Barbashev, Mason Morelli and William Karlsson had goals for the Knights in the second period, and defenseman Shea Theodore had his third consecutive game with at least two assists, finishing with three.
Jonathan Marchessault added two goals, including an empty-netter, in the third period. Nic Roy added a goal off a rebound in the final minute.
Tyler Bertuzzi and former Knights forward Ryan Reaves had the goals for the Leafs (33-17-8).
