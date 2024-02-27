Knights ride strong 2nd period to snap skid in Toronto

The Golden Knights scored three times in the second period and snapped a three-game losing streak with a road victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) reacts as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Max Domi (11) reacts after shooting wide of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill's net during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal, right, tries to tip the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov, bottom right, as TJ Brodie (78) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal (56) battles for the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) as TJ Brodie (78) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) battles for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) protects the puck from Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights scored three times in the second period to snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Adin Hill made 30 saves for the Knights less than a week after he was pulled in the first period of a 7-3 loss to Toronto at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights (33-19-7) allowed 42 shots on goal in that game, but played a much more structured game in the rematch.

Ivan Barbashev, Mason Morelli and William Karlsson had goals for the Knights in the second period, and defenseman Shea Theodore had his third consecutive game with at least two assists, finishing with three.

Jonathan Marchessault added two goals, including an empty-netter, in the third period. Nic Roy added a goal off a rebound in the final minute.

Tyler Bertuzzi and former Knights forward Ryan Reaves had the goals for the Leafs (33-17-8).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.