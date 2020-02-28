Knights’ Ryan Reaves, Brayden McNabb hold youth hockey clinic

Golden Knights players Ryan Reaves and Brayden McNabb conducted a youth hockey clinic at Doolittle Recreation Center on Thursday in honor of Black History Month.

Ryan Reaves and Brayden McNabb don’t get to show off their stickhandling often, but they were happy to do so Thursday.

Reaves and McNabb participated in a youth hockey clinic at Doolittle Recreation Center in honor of Black History Month. The two showed more than 30 kids ages 6 to 11 how to stickhandle and shoot while displaying their own skills.

“It was kind of fun to play a little offense today,” McNabb said. “Maybe it’ll translate tomorrow (against the Buffalo Sabres), who knows?”

The two imparted lessons for about 45 minutes before leaving their eager pupils with autographed pictures and shirts. Reaves spent his time showing students how to grip a stick and move a ball around with it, while McNabb set up kids for one-timers by a net with a Marc-Andre Fleury shooting target.

Reaves, who participated in a Black History Month video for the NHL last year, said it’s important to him to continue to grow hockey in Las Vegas. He and McNabb did their part Thursday.

“This is always fun,” Reaves said. “I made it a point in my career that anything with kids is a top priority.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.