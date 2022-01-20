Knights star forward to miss Canadiens game, in COVID protocol

The Golden Knights complete their eight-game, three-week homestand Thursday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks to pass while Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) skates to defend in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be without a key player Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.

Winger Mark Stone was placed in NHL COVID protocol, according to coach Pete DeBoer, and is unavailable for the final game of the homestand.

Defenseman Nic Hague also is in COVID protocol as he works back from an injured wrist.

The Knights could have two players back on the road trip that starts Monday, DeBoer said.

Left wing Max Pacioretty is skating on his own after wrist surgery and is expected to travel with the team when it departs Saturday. Defenseman Alec Martinez participated in the morning skate and is expected to be cleared to play next week, according to DeBoer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

