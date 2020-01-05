Marc-Andre Fleury, Alexander Ovechkin choose rest over All-Star Game

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury became the second player to withdraw from the NHL All-Star Game on Friday, joining Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

But those two aren’t the only ones who have prioritized rest over the exhibition. The NHL’s decision to combine its All-Star break with a bye week for teams means many players look forward to the January break.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin was willing to voice that emotion Tuesday when asked about possibly being voted into the Jan. 25 game in St. Louis.

“Please don’t vote,” Larkin told reporters. “I like the days off more.”

Fleury and Ovechkin decided they like the days off more, too, even though their decisions carry a one-game suspension. It’s hard to blame either.

Fleury has played in four All-Star games. He’s 35, playing on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations and needs his body to be ready for April. Plus, he dealt with personal tragedy when his father, Andre Fleury, died Nov. 27.

Wanting a break is fair. And the Knights will be able to survive one game with backup Malcolm Subban in net when Fleury serves his suspension.

“I talked to (Knights president of hockey operations) George (McPhee) and (general manager) Kelly (McCrimmon) and the family and thought it was the best for myself and the team to spend time with the family,” Fleury said. “Don’t get me wrong. I love going, and I think it’s a lot of fun and to be with the players there. It’s great to be part of. I’m sorry to the fans if they’re disappointed for me not going.

“But mentally and physically, it’s just the right thing for me and the team right now.”

Ovechkin also has done his time at the All-Star Game, appearing seven times. Last season, he decided to sit out because his body needed a break after winning the Stanley Cup in June. This season, he’s hungry to hoist the Cup again after a first-round playoff exit and thinks it’s more important that his 34-year-old body rests.

It worked last season. He had nine points in seven playoff games, including four goals.

“I have to listen to my body,” Ovechkin told reporters Dec. 27 in Washington.

At his and Fleury’s ages, it’s hard to blame them. The Capitals have a nine-day break between games around the All-Star break, and the Knights have a 10-day break. That time off makes it tempting for even players such as the 23-year-old Larkin to stay away from the All-Star Game.

Winter Classic draws crowd

An announced crowd of 85,630 showed up at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Wednesday to watch the Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators.

That’s a great crowd for two nontraditional hockey markets.

It’s almost too bad the NHL is putting the event in a smaller venue next year. The 2021 Winter Classic will be in Target Field in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins, which has a listed capacity of 39,504. The Minnesota Wild’s opponent in the game has yet to be announced.

Atlantic returns to form

Order has been restored in the Atlantic Division.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t play up to expectations early this season, but they’re rolling now. The Leafs are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, and the Lightning have won six straight.

