Marc-Andre Fleury discusses trade from Golden Knights to Chicago

Marc-Andre Fleury, speaking for the first time as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, said it was “a little surprising” he was traded by the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes his gloves off during a break after giving up the second goal of the second period to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fleury was traded by the Knights to Chicago on July 27 for a minor league forward. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was mostly silent in the days after the deal contemplating his future, but he announced Sunday he would play for the Blackhawks next season.

Fleury said he found out he was traded after his agent, Allan Walsh, gave him a call when the deal broke on Twitter. Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said he talked with Fleury several times throughout the offseason, including about Chicago’s interest weeks before the deal, but added that he does not inform players of trades until they’ve been called in to the NHL.

“It’s part of the game, and it happens every season, all the time,” Fleury said. “Guys come in and come out. It’s never easy because you see those guys every day and become close. You become very good friends and then you don’t see them much. Maybe once or twice a year. So I think that’s a side of hockey that’s not as fun.”

Here are some other highlights from Fleury’s Chicago introduction:

On his last two weeks

“A little bit crazy, right? Obviously there’s a lot that goes into it. I’m very fortunate, you know that (Chicago general manager) Stan (Bowman) gave me some time to reflect on what I want to do, what was best for me and my family. I’m excited now. I’m excited to make the move and try to help the Blackhawks.”

On deciding to play for the Blackhawks

“I never had anything against Chicago, the organization. I think it was just me personally what I wanted to do. I’ve talked to a bunch of guys. I keep hearing so many great things about the team, how they treat their players and families. I thought Stan did a great job to gain some players over the summer and try to make this team competitive. That’s also very appealing.”

On what he’ll remember from his four years with the Knights

“Coming to Vegas, I didn’t know if people were going to like hockey or come to the games and support us, stuff like that. Or win any games, so I think (I’ll remember) the fact that from that first season our rink was always full, our practice rink was always full, the atmosphere in T-Mobile is one of the best. It’s a lot of fun. (I’ll remember) having success with the team, winning games, going deep in the playoffs, especially that first season, making it to the Final. The people we’ve met outside of hockey. Teammates, players I played with. You get close with guys. You come into the team, you don’t know anybody so you make a lot of new friends. I’ve been very fortunate to spend four years there.”

