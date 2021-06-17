Marc-Andre Fleury gets love from peers in NHLPA annual players poll

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was voted one of the best players at his position in the NHL by his peers Thursday.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a break in play in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished second in the voting for best goaltender in the NHL players association’s annual poll, which was released Thursday.

The survey asked nearly 500 players 14 hockey-related questions.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy was first in best goaltender with 54.12 percent of the vote. Fleury was second at 8.88 percent, ahead of Montreal’s Carey Price (8.25), Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck (5.07) and Boston’s Tuukka Rask (4.02).

Vasilevskiy and Fleury are two of the three Vezina Trophy finalists this year, along with Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.