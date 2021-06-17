101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury gets love from peers in NHLPA annual players poll

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 9:42 am
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a break in play in the first p ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a break in play in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished second in the voting for best goaltender in the NHL players association’s annual poll, which was released Thursday.

The survey asked nearly 500 players 14 hockey-related questions.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy was first in best goaltender with 54.12 percent of the vote. Fleury was second at 8.88 percent, ahead of Montreal’s Carey Price (8.25), Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck (5.07) and Boston’s Tuukka Rask (4.02).

Vasilevskiy and Fleury are two of the three Vezina Trophy finalists this year, along with Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Las Vegas tops 80-year-old record for hottest June 16
Las Vegas tops 80-year-old record for hottest June 16
5
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST