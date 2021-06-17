Golden Knights’ comeback falls short against Canadiens in Game 2
Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored in the first period for Montreal, and the Golden Knights’ comeback attempt fell short in a 3-2 loss Wednesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.
The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 and shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday at Bell Centre.
The Knights, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped, played without first-line center Chandler Stephenson and fell behind 3-0 before defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the second period.
Pietrangelo added his second of the game with 5:14 remaining, but the Knights couldn’t find the tying goal with the announced crowd of 17,920 spurring them on.
Paul Byron converted on a breakaway with 2:15 remaining in the second period to put the Canadiens ahead 3-0.
Alex Tuch was turned away by Canadiens goalie Carey Price on a partial breakaway early in the third period, and Alec Martinez was denied from point-blank range about five minutes into the second period. Max Pacioretty also hit the post in the second period for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
Best-of-seven
Tied 1-1
Game 1: Knights 4, Canadiens 1
Game 2: Canadiens 3, Knights 2
Game 3: 5 p.m. Friday, Montreal (USA)
Game 4: 5 p.m. Sunday, Montreal (NBCSN)
Game 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)
x-Game 6: 5 p.m. June 24, Montreal (USA)
x-Game 7: 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)
x-If necessary