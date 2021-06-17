Golden Knights’ comeback falls short against Canadiens in Game 2

Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored in the first period for Montreal, and the Golden Knights’ comeback attempt fell short Wednesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron (41) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Montreal Canadiens score the first of two goals past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) and Nicolas Roy (10) vie for the puck against Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) and Joel Edmundson (44) as goaltender Carey Price (31) works the net during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) looks to block the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) works the net during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Montreal Canadiens celebrate after scoring the first of two goals against the Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) get tripped up during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Montreal Canadiens score the second of two goals past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Montreal Canadiens celebrate after scoring the second of two goals against the Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Montreal Canadiens celebrate after scoring the second of two goals against the Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks in the puck while closing in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) and teammate defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) controls the puck after checking Montreal Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) to the ice during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) traps the puck after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) jumps to get out of the way of the shot during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) catches some air while avoiding Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) and teammate defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) is taken to the ice while fighting for the puck with Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) is late to the net for a shot versus Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) and others during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) and Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) vie for the puck as Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) looks on during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks shot off his left shoulder during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, center, and head coach Pete DeBoer react to a call during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Keegan Kolesar (55) celebrate after a goal by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, not pictured, against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, celebrates his goal with Mark Stone (61) during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal with Alec Martinez, left, and Mark Stone (61) during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A referee tries to break up a fight between the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net from Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net from Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net from a Montreal Canadiens shot attempt during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives to try and stop a shot on goal versus the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) is pummeled on the ice by Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) as teammates battle during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored in the first period for Montreal, and the Golden Knights’ comeback attempt fell short in a 3-2 loss Wednesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 and shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday at Bell Centre.

The Knights, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped, played without first-line center Chandler Stephenson and fell behind 3-0 before defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the second period.

Pietrangelo added his second of the game with 5:14 remaining, but the Knights couldn’t find the tying goal with the announced crowd of 17,920 spurring them on.

Paul Byron converted on a breakaway with 2:15 remaining in the second period to put the Canadiens ahead 3-0.

Alex Tuch was turned away by Canadiens goalie Carey Price on a partial breakaway early in the third period, and Alec Martinez was denied from point-blank range about five minutes into the second period. Max Pacioretty also hit the post in the second period for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

