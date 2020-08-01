Marc-Andre Fleury, Mark Stone star in Apple commercial

Golden Knights fans should see some familiar faces during the NHL play-in games Friday.

Apple gave the Las Vegas Review-Journal a sneak preview of a commercial of theirs starring Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Mark Stone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skates while filming an Apple commercial before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Apple)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone stick handles a puck while filming an Apple commercial before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Apple)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tape an iPhone 11 Pro to a hockey stick while filming an Apple commercial before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Apple)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skate together while filming an Apple commercial before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Apple)

Fleury and Stone reviewing their Shot on iPhone footage during a break in the action in Las Vegas. (Apple)

Golden Knights fans who tune into the NHL’s play-in games Saturday will see some familiar faces.

Apple is airing a commercial during all five contests starring Marc-Andre Fleury and Mark Stone. The ad features the two players messing around on a rink together with footage captured by an iPhone 11 Pro.

The 30-second spot, which was filmed before the global COVID-19 pandemic, shows the players using hockey tape to shoot action from unique angles. They tape the phone to the boards, a goal post, skates and Stone’s stick to capture video.

Fleury also holds the phone at one point while Stone comes to a stop, resulting in the goaltender getting sprayed with snow.

The commercial is just the latest partnership between Apple and the NHL. The league allowed coaches to have iPads on the bench during the 2017 postseason, and last year an app was launched for the device that tracked real-time stats during games.

Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also were in an Apple ad last postseason.

Turn it up

The NHL piped in some ambient crowd noise during the Knights’ exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, but it wasn’t very noticeable on the NHL Network broadcast. Apparently, that was true inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, as well.

“If they did have it, I didn’t hear it,” right wing Reilly Smith said.

Fleury said he did hear it. It just wasn’t very loud, at least not compared to the music in the arena. The Knights’ goal song — “Vegas Lights” by Panic! at the Disco — still blared all four times the team scored against the Coyotes.

YEAH WE DIDDDDDD 😂 pic.twitter.com/faYuITwkH8 — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 31, 2020

“I think it’d be fun if they turned up the volume a bit, make it feel like a game a bit more,” Fleury said.

Fourth line steps up

Smith offered unsolicited praise for the Knights’ fourth line after Thursday’s win. Ryan Reaves, Tomas Nosek and William Carrier started the game and were on the ice for two Coyotes penalties.

“I think Nosek’s line did a great job being able to change momentum,” Smith said. “In every game, other teams are going to get different momentum swings. They did a good job shutting them down. We were able to build off that and create offense.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.