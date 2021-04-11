Marc-Andre Fleury moves into tie for 4th on all-time wins list
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list, and the Golden Knights grinded their way to a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Tomas Nosek scored with 9:22 remaining to help the second-place Knights (27-11-2, 56 points) sweep the two-game series and move five points ahead of Minnesota in the West Division.
Fleury earned his 484th career victory, tying Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history. He snapped a personal three-game losing skid.
It was Fleury’s fifth shutout, matching Colorado’s Philip Grubauer for the league lead. He moved into a tie with Patrick Roy for 15th on the all-time list with his 66th career shutout.
Defenseman Zach Whitecloud rejoined the Knights’ lineup after he missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, but forward Keegan Kolesar left in the second period and did not return.
