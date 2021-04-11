90°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury moves into tie for 4th on all-time wins list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated April 11, 2021 - 3:36 pm
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and forward Reilly Smith (19) defend the net a ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and forward Reilly Smith (19) defend the net as a puck passes by during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck between Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassa ...
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck between Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) and Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) fight for the puck d ...
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) and Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) fight for the puck during a faceoff in the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Coyotes' Michael Bunting (58) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights' ...
Arizona Coyotes' Michael Bunting (58) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) watches the action from the penalty box during the first per ...
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) watches the action from the penalty box during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) moves the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Jason D ...
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) moves the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hoc ...
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Nick Sch ...
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) gets tripped up as Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (1 ...
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) gets tripped up as Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) stops the puck in front of Golden Knights' Jonathan M ...
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) stops the puck in front of Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) skates with the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Alex ...
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) skates with the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Alex Goligoski (33) as goaltender Adin Hill (31) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) reaches out to stop the puck in front of Golden Knigh ...
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) reaches out to stop the puck in front of Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list, and the Golden Knights grinded their way to a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Tomas Nosek scored with 9:22 remaining to help the second-place Knights (27-11-2, 56 points) sweep the two-game series and move five points ahead of Minnesota in the West Division.

Fleury earned his 484th career victory, tying Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history. He snapped a personal three-game losing skid.

It was Fleury’s fifth shutout, matching Colorado’s Philip Grubauer for the league lead. He moved into a tie with Patrick Roy for 15th on the all-time list with his 66th career shutout.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud rejoined the Knights’ lineup after he missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, but forward Keegan Kolesar left in the second period and did not return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

