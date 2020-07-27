105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury nominated for NHL’s humanitarian award

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2020 - 1:20 pm
 

Marc-Andre Fleury was named the Golden Knights’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s humanitarian award, on Monday.

This is Fleury’s first King Clancy nomination with the Knights. Defenseman Deryk Engelland was the team’s nominee the previous two seasons.

The winner will be selected by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the league’s foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up receive $5,000 donations.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
3
Clark County sees 807 new coronavirus cases; 2 deaths in Nevada
Clark County sees 807 new coronavirus cases; 2 deaths in Nevada
4
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
5
CARTOON: Who’s offended by Eskimo Pies?
CARTOON: Who’s offended by Eskimo Pies?
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST