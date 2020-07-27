Marc-Andre Fleury nominated for NHL’s humanitarian award

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named one of 31 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), left, talks to Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marc-Andre Fleury was named the Golden Knights’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s humanitarian award, on Monday.

This is Fleury’s first King Clancy nomination with the Knights. Defenseman Deryk Engelland was the team’s nominee the previous two seasons.

The winner will be selected by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the league’s foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up receive $5,000 donations.

