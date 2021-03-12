Marc-Andre Fleury remains in isolation after entering COVID protocol

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is isolating in his hotel room in St. Louis after being placed on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It is unclear whether he will be available to play Friday when the Knights meet the St. Louis Blues for first place in the West Division.

It is unclear whether he will be available to play Friday when the Knights meet the St. Louis Blues for first place in the West Division.

“Not much to say. He’s on the list,” coach Pete DeBoer said following morning skate. “People have to keep in mind that list doesn’t necessarily mean you have COVID and that you’re out for two weeks. There’s been a number of false positives and other things out there. We’re working through that whole process right now.”

According to the NHL, COVID protocol-related absences can result from an unconfirmed positive test, mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals or required quarantine as a high-risk close contact.

Without Fleury, Logan Thompson and Dylan Ferguson were the two goalies who participated in the morning skate at Enterprise Center.

Thompson made his NHL debut Wednesday at Minnesota in relief of Fleury, playing the final 11:39 of the third period. Ferguson has one career NHL appearance when he appeared for 9:14 against Edmonton in 2017.

Robin Lehner remains with the minor-league Henderson Silver Knights on a conditioning loan and is not an option for the opener of back-to-back games.

“It does complicate things because obviously you’re not driving up the street from Henderson with a goaltender to throw into the mix tonight,” DeBoer said. “I believe you can’t take commercial flights, either, without quarantining. There’s a lot of logistics that go into a situation like this.

“We’ve taken the stance from Day One that these things are going to be coming at us and let’s not make them burdensome or cumbersome on our group. Just deal with it and next man up if that’s the case and find a way to get a win.”

