Marc-Andre Fleury starts on short notice in loss to Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks’ Max Comtois scored with 7:42 remaining, and the Golden Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury was pressed into action on short notice and made consecutive starts for the first time this season when Robin Lehner was scratched with an upper-body injury.
Fleury made a spectacular save midway through the second period, reaching back with his glove to deny Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom in tight at the end of an odd-man rush. He also turned away Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf on a breakaway with about 13 minutes to play.
Comtois has six goals this season, including four in four games against the Knights.
The Knights, who debuted metallic gold helmets, lost in regulation for the first time at home (7-1-1) and saw their three-game win streak snapped.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned for the Knights after missing the past three games while following NHL COVID protocol. Defenseman Shea Theodore was not in the lineup and is listed as day to day with an upper-body injury.
