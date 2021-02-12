Marc-Andre Fleury to start vs. Ducks with Robin Lehner scratched

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his second consecutive start for the Golden Knights on Thursday, while Robin Lehner was scratched from the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel (23) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oscar Dansk served as the backup for the Knights in the finale of the two-game series.

It is not immediately clear what caused Lehner to not dress for the game after participating in the morning skate. Forward Tomas Nosek was the only player from the team included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences.

This is the first time a goaltender has started consecutive games for the Knights this season.

Fleury is 5-0 with a 1.80 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

