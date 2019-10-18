Marchessault’s shootout goal sends Knights past Senators

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after a goal against the Ottawa Senators by Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck against Ottawa Senators' Chris Tierney (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) lines up his shot to score past Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal with William Karlsson (71) and Nic Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators' Chris Tierney (71) celebrates after a teammate scored past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson (31) blocks a shot from Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) as Ottawa Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov (90) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson (31) blocks a shot from Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks to stop the puck with his bare hand after losing his glove during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks to stop the puck after losing his glove during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators' Chris Tierney (71) and Connor Brown (28) try to get the puck in against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck in front of Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri (73) moves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators' Colin White (36) and Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) moves the puck under pressure from Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nick Holden, third from left, celebrates his goal with, from left, Paul Stastny (26), Mark Stone (61) and Brayden McNabb (3) after Holden's goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) reacts after an attempted goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, left, battles for the puck against Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves motions to the crowd after fighting Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) fights Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) fights Ottawa Senators' Scott Sabourin (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown (28) tries to get the puck in against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Stone had two chances to write a Hollywood script against his former team Thursday but was denied each time.

Instead, it was Jonathan Marchessault who provided the memorable ending for the Knights.

Marchessault scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Brandon Pirri and Shea Theodore also scored in the shootout for the Knights, who fired a season-high 52 shots on goal.

Reilly Smith potted his team-leading sixth goal, and Nick Holden added a power-play goal to help stake the Knights to a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had 37 saves, including one frantic sequence during a second-period penalty kill when he kept the puck out despite losing his glove and stick.

Stone was turned away by Ottawa goaltender Anders Nilsson with a little less than five minutes remaining in regulation. He also was denied by Nilsson in the shootout, though Stone did earn his 200th career assist on Holden’s goal and gave Marchessault an embrace after the winning goal.

“Just seeing that logo on the other side was different, obviously,” Stone said. “But with that being said, Vegas is the place where I want to be. It’s the only place I wanted to go if it couldn’t have been Ottawa. I’m real happy to get that win.”

Here’s what else stood out from the Knights’ win:

1. Pirri gets his opportunity.

The 20-game suspension to wing Valentin Zykov for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance program opened the door for Pirri to return to the lineup.

Pirri was a healthy scratch the past three games after getting off to a slow start with one assist and six penalty minutes. He skated on the third line with center Cody Eakin and right wing Cody Glass against the Senators.

Pirri finished with five shot attempts (three on goal) in 12:08 of ice time and drew a penalty in the second period on Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot. He also scored the first goal in the shootout.

Coach Gerard Gallant said injured wing Alex Tuch is “probably another week or two” from returning to practice, meaning the Knights are relying on Pirri to find his goal-scoring form.

“He’s going to be a big part of our group and our team,” Gallant said. “That’s why I used him in the shootout. I knew from experience he’s pretty good at them. … He was dangerous tonight. I thought he played excellent.”

2. And still …

Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin is best known for starring in a viral meme opposite Toronto’s Auston Matthews when the Maple Leafs star peeked at the name on the back of Sabourin’s jersey to figure out who he was during a preseason confrontation.

Savage move: Auston Matthews was just trying to figure out who this guy was 😂 (It's Scott Sabourin) https://t.co/btt5uFSTFv pic.twitter.com/etm7QR7l0U — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) September 19, 2019

But Sabourin also has a reputation as a tough customer. He played 311 games in the American Hockey League and ECHL and has more career fights (50) than goals (37).

The 27-year-old rookie didn’t go after a tomato can for his first NHL fight, either, as he challenged Ryan Reaves directly off a faceoff in the first period.

After circling each other for a few seconds, Reaves delivered a series of right hands to drop Sabourin. The Knights’ enforcer then motioned to the crowd as he skated to the penalty box for the first time this season.

3. Brannstrom quiet.

Stone wasn’t the only player facing his former organization, as Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom played his first regular-season game at T-Mobile Arena.

Brannstrom, who was selected by the Knights in the first round of the 2017 draft, was the key piece in the trade for Stone.

The 20-year-old from Sweden registered one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in 14:57 of ice time.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.