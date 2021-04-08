Mark Stone shoulders blame for Golden Knights’ slump on offense

The Golden Knights lost for the fourth time in five games and missed an opportunity to gain ground on first-place Colorado in the West Division standings.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, reaches for a puck along with St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) and Kyle Clifford (13) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) and St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) reaches for a loose puck as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodoren reaches for a loose puck as St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Kyle Clifford, left, and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) and St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug chase after a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) brings the puck down the ice as St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak, right, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Marco Scandella (6) passes around Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb slides into the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) looks to pass as Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A puck shot by St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais slips past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) reaches for the puck as St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak (21) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) looks for a shot as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, skates as St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, gets tangled up with Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, handles the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury slips as a puck flies by during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mark Stone fell on the sword for the Golden Knights’ recent offensive slump.

The captain, who hasn’t scored since March 22, was critical of his play after Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

“At the end of the day, the guys who are getting paid to score goals have to score goals,” Stone said. “Especially our line, (Max Pacioretty) and I put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We have to find a way to win our team a hockey game. I don’t think we’ve really done enough over the last four or five games to get our team more wins.”

The Knights (25-11-2, 52 points) lost for the fourth time in their past five games and missed an opportunity to gain ground on first-place Colorado in the West Division standings.

St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington responded to the challenge from his coach with 50 saves after the Knights posted a season-high six goals Monday.

Nicolas Roy broke the shutout with 4:16 remaining, ending a personal 24-game scoring drought. Ryan Reaves picked up an assist for his 100th career NHL point.

“We had a great team effort on Monday,” Stone said, “but these are types of games where your best players have to find ways to score goals, and I take a majority of the responsibility for that.”

Center Chandler Stephenson returned from a three-game suspension, but the Knights played without Alec Martinez (undisclosed injury) and had to use five defensemen since they did not have enough salary cap space to call up a replacement.

The struggling power play was unable to score on three chances in the second period and finished 0-for-4 after a late six-on-four with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pulled for an extra attacker.

The Knights haven’t converted on the power play since March 29 and are without a goal on their past 18 opportunities.

“We needed to find a power-play goal somewhere in there,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “We needed one of our key guys with some of the quality looks they had to find a way to stick one in the net. That’s the only way you’re going to win on the road this time of year against a good team.”

Binnington made 21 stops in the second period on his way to winning for the first time since March 19. He turned away Stone and Keegan Kolesar late in the second and then withstood a third-period push from the Knights.

Fleury dropped his third straight decision. The Knights have scored nine goals in his past six starts and he’s gone 1-5.

As for Stone, he hasn’t scored in his past eight games. Pacioretty has gone six games without a goal.

“It was disappointing not to come out of the second down at least one,” Stone said. “We had clear looks and opportunities to score that we needed to capitalize on.”

Defenseman Jake Walman scored his first NHL goal in the third period to help St. Louis snap a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1).

Vladimir Tarasenko beat Fleury to the glove side on the first shot of the game 48 seconds in. St. Louis went ahead 2-0 at 7:21 when Sammy Blais wired a wrist shot from the high slot past Fleury’s glove for his fourth goal.

“I think we cheated the game a little bit early,” Stone said. “We were still looking for easy offense. They blew the zone. Give them a little bit of credit, too. They played hard for the first 20 minutes and pushed us on our heels.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.