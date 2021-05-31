Mattias Janmark’s status unclear for Golden Knights after injury

Janmark was injured in the second period of the Golden Knights’ Game 1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, and his team didn’t like the hit.

Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) scores his third goal of the game with Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison (59) defending during the third period in game 7 of the an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series on Friday, May 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

DENVER — Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update Monday on left wing Mattias Janmark, who was injured in Game 1 of the team’s second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Janmark was hit high in the corner of the offensive zone by Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves and didn’t appear to see it coming.

Janmark was face down on the ice for several seconds and needed to be helped to the bench. He did not return to the game.

“The plan was he would go back to the hotel and they would evaluate him this morning,” DeBoer said. “I haven’t gotten any reports on that yet.”

Janmark, 28, is the Knights leading scorer in the playoffs with six points in eight games. He scored a hat trick in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild to help the team advance.

The Knights were upset with the hit that took Janmark out of the game. Graves was given a minor penalty for interference. Captain Mark Stone said it was a blind-side hit the NHL is trying to remove from the game. DeBoer called it a “dirty hit.”

The play led to tempers flaring the rest of the way. Knights right wing Ryan Reaves was given a match penalty for intent to injury after going Graves following a whistle in the third period.

The sequence led to four players in addition to Reaves — two on each side — being assessed 10-minute misconducts. The Avlanche got a nine-minute power play and defenseman Cale Makar scored.

