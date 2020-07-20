Max Pacioretty misses Golden Knights scrimmage Monday

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty did not participate in Monday morning’s scrimmage at City National Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It is unknown whether Pacioretty’s absence is related to the NHL’s testing protocol for COVID-19 or injury. Nick Cousins took Pacioretty’s usual spot on left wing alongside center William Karlsson and right wing Mark Stone during the scrimmage.

Coach Pete DeBoer is expected to provide an update late Monday on whether Pacioretty is “unfit to play.”

Pacioretty led the Knights with 32 goals and 66 points in 71 games during the regular season. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury March 11 before the league paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has been a full participant during training camp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

