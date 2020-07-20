102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty misses Golden Knights scrimmage Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 10:46 am
 

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty did not participate in Monday morning’s scrimmage at City National Arena.

It is unknown whether Pacioretty’s absence is related to the NHL’s testing protocol for COVID-19 or injury. Nick Cousins took Pacioretty’s usual spot on left wing alongside center William Karlsson and right wing Mark Stone during the scrimmage.

Coach Pete DeBoer is expected to provide an update late Monday on whether Pacioretty is “unfit to play.”

Pacioretty led the Knights with 32 goals and 66 points in 71 games during the regular season. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury March 11 before the league paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has been a full participant during training camp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
2
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
3
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
5
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST