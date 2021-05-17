Max Pacioretty ‘trending in the right direction’ for Golden Knights

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty missed the last six games of the regular season and the first game of the playoffs with an undisclosed injury.

Max Pacioretty, who missed the Golden Knights final six regular season games and their first playoff game Sunday, is considered day to day, coach Pete DeBoer said Monday.

DeBoer said Pacioretty is “trending in the right direction” in terms of recovering from his undisclosed injury.

“I’m not lying when I’m saying it’s day to day,” DeBoer said. “But we won’t know until tomorrow if he’s in or not.”

Pacioretty was the Knights’ leading goal scorer for the second straight season this year with 24. He also finished second on the team in points with 51.

The team didn’t score Sunday in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild without him. Tomas Nosek initially took Pacioretty’s spot at first-line left wing during the game but Alex Tuch was elevated during the second period.

