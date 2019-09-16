Max Pacioretty’s hat trick boosts Golden Knights in preseason opener

Max Pacioretty notched a hat trick in the Golden Knights’ 6-2 victory over Arizona before an announced crowd of 17,767 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots for a score and a hat-trick against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Jill (31) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) defends a shot from Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (23) looks for an open play against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) and right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fight for the puck against Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Players battles for the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game between the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is ejected from the game after a foul against an Arizona Coyotes player during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Hats fly onto the ice after Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scored his third goal against Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Hats fly onto the ice after Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scored his third goal against Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55), under pressure from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82), takes a shot against goaltender Adin Jill (31) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) takes a fall defending Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Merkley (38) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness (42) falls after taking a hit from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his score with center Cody Eakin (21) against Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Vegas Golden Knights won 6-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots for a score against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Erik Kallgren (70) with right wing Vinnie Hinostroza (13) following behind during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Vegas Golden Knights won 6-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fouls Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Vegas Golden Knights won 6-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Erik Kallgren (70) makes a stop as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) looks on during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Vegas Golden Knights won 6-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) defends against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Curtis McKenzie (11) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) and goaltender Adin Jill (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Max Pacioretty had a hand in the first four goals scored by the Golden Knights in their preseason opener Sunday.

But that wasn’t his biggest contribution.

After linemate Cody Glass cross-checked Arizona’s Vinnie Hinostroza awkwardly into the boards in the first period, Pacioretty stepped in the middle of a potential scrum to protect the top prospect.

“He did that for me, too, so I can’t take the credit,” Pacioretty said with a laugh. “He is the future. He’s a tremendous talent.”

Pacioretty notched a hat trick as part of his four-point effort, and Cody Eakin chipped in with a goal and an assist in the Knights’ 6-2 victory before an announced crowd of 17,767 at T-Mobile Arena.

Here is what else we learned in the Knights’ victory:

1. Subban makes early debut

Dylan Ferguson was the winning goaltender for the Knights in their preseason opener each of the past two seasons, including a 7-2 victory over Arizona last season at T-Mobile Arena.

He was supposed to start Sunday but wasn’t feeling well, according to coach Gerard Gallant, and Malcolm Subban stepped in to make the start.

Subban got off to a shaky start in the first period, as Ilya Lyubushkin’s shot from the point trickled over the goal line four minutes in. Hinostroza then wired a shot from the high slot that beat Subban a little more than five minutes later.

But Subban settled down and finished with 29 saves, including a key stop on Jan Jenik’s wraparound in the second period to preserve the Knights’ one-goal lead.

Subban went 8-10-2 last season as Marc-Andre Fleury’s primary backup and battled inconsistency and injury. He will have to fight off challenges from Garret Sparks and Oscar Dansk this preseason.

“You try to get up to speed as quick as possible. It took a little longer than I hoped, I guess,” Subban said. “I think the biggest thing now is just bringing that to the start of next game and not letting myself start not as focused.”

2. Glass gets opportunity

Gallant put the 2017 first-round pick in position to succeed, skating him between Pacioretty and Reilly Smith.

Glass showed chemistry with Pacioretty in the preseason opener last season against Arizona when he recorded two assists and had his moments Sunday.

The 20-year-old appeared to be forcing plays in the first period, when he had two giveaways and took a minor penalty.

In the second period, Glass had the secondary assist on Pacioretty’s third goal. He finished with a plus-2 rating in 15:04 of ice time and went 10-5 on faceoffs.

Glass admitted he was frustrated with his lack of production during the Anaheim Rookie Faceoff last week, but looked more comfortable on a line with NHL players.

“He’s got the hockey sense you can’t teach,” Pacioretty said. “He looks like a man out there.”

3. Defensemen earn praise

Gallant did not want to single out any of the four rookie defensemen who played Sunday, but was generally pleased with their play.

Jake Bischoff finished with a plus-3 rating, while Dylan Coghlan continued to shine during training camp with an assist and a plus-2 rating in 19:44 of ice time. Zach Whitecloud was second on the team in ice time (20:09).

Also, Jimmy Schuldt thwarted a potential two-on-one break in the first period, but also was on the ice for both Coyotes goals.

Gallant and his staff shuffled the defensive pairings in the third period. Whitecloud joined Brayden McNabb, while Coghlan skated with Schuldt. Bischoff and Holden were the final pairing.

“I made a couple mistakes but that’s bound to happen,” Coghlan said. “I thought I had some good offensive chances and when you’re playing with good players chances are going to come.”

