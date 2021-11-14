Milestone goal helps Golden Knights top Canucks

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault scored a go-ahead power-play goal 8:24 into the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) attempts a goal as Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) saves the shot during the first period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reacts to a refereeճ call during the first period of a NHL hockey game against the Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) collides with Canucks right wing Justin Bailey (95) as Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Canucks right wing Alex Chiasson (39) skate behind them during the first period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) passes to right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) who scored a goal as Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs (44) defend during the first period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) leaves the huddle after scoring a goal during the first period of a NHL hockey game against the Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) loses control of the puck as Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (21) reaches for it during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) skates with the puck as goaltender Robin Lehner (90) guards the goal behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to pass while Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) eyes the puck and Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and right wing Mark Stone (61) skate behind them during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal during the second period of a NHL hockey game against the Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Referees pull apart Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Canucks right wing Alex Chiasson (39) after they got into a fight during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot on goal by Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) while Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates to defend while Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) heads for the goal during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot on goal during the second period of a NHL hockey game against the Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jonathan Marchessault hit his milestone in style.

The Golden Knights left wing didn’t just score any ol’ goal for his 100th with the franchise. He scored skating down the right faceoff circle in the third period of a tie game with a lightning-quick wrist shot that beat goaltender Thatcher Demko far-side.

It was a fitting goal for an impressive achievement. It was also the game-winner in a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The first meeting between the two sides since the Knights’ seven-game, second-round playoff series victory in 2020 was a wild, back-and-forth affair played in front of an announced crowd of 18,261. It featured Knights captain Mark Stone’s first game since Oct. 14, defenseman Ben Hutton’s franchise debut and rookie center Jake Leschyshyn’s first NHL goal.

The Canucks built a 2-0 in the first period, but the teams kept trading chances. The game was tied three times before Marchessault’s power-play goal 8:24 into the third period gave the Knights a 5-4 lead.

Marchessault is the first player in team history to reach 100 goals. He got to 101 before the game was over, giving him seven goals and two assists during his six-game point streak.

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. Stone returns

The first roar came during warmups. A second, far louder one, echoed throughout T-Mobile Arena when the Knights’ starters were announced.

Stone played for the first time since the team’s second game against Los Angeles, and the fans made sure to welcome him back.

He didn’t ease back into action. He played 18:55, second-most on the Knights among forwards. He displayed some rust early by taking a first-period penalty for high-sticking Canucks right wing Conor Garland. But his third-period assist on left wing Evgenii Dadonov’s goal showed he was feeling more like his old self by the end.

2. McNabb makes impact

Brayden McNabb, as a burly, veteran defensive defenseman, doesn’t always stick out as much as his flashier teammates.

It was impossible not to notice him Saturday.

McNabb provided one of the Knights’ best plays of the first period by laying a huge hit on left wing Vasily Podkolzin by his own blue line. McNabb also gave his team a power play in the aftermath, because defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson took exception to the check and earned a four-minute minor for roughing.

McNabb then showed off his offense in the second period by scoring his second goal with 9:09 remaining to put the Knights up 3-2. He also drew another power play after getting tripped by right wing Nils Hoglander behind his own net.

Not bad for someone used to stopping plays rather than making them.

3. Haunted no more

Coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday morning that “I still wake up in cold sweats” thinking about Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.

The Vancouver netminder almost singlehandedly defeated the Knights in their 2020 playoff series. They led 3-1 before Demko started Game 5. He stopped 123 of the 125 shots he faced in the next three games but lost in Game 7.

Demko wasn’t nearly as formidable in the teams’ next meeting. The seven goals the Knights scored were tied for the second-most in franchise history. They’ve scored eight once.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.