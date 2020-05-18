NHL reaches crucial juncture in quest to resume season

The NHL Board of Governors was scheduled to meet Monday, and there is guarded optimism the NHL and NHL Players’ Association could announce a return-to-play plan before the end of this week.

The Las Vegas NHL temporary logo is installed on the NHL rink at the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 30, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

The NHL has reached a crucial juncture in its quest to resume the season this summer.

The league’s Board of Governors was scheduled to meet Monday, and there is guarded optimism the NHL and NHL Players’ Association could announce a return-to-play plan before the end of this week.

The Return to Play Committee met twice last week and continued discussions over the weekend, according to multiple reports, narrowing down the protocols to finish the season after it was paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the topics reportedly being pored over are the postseason format, the length of training camps, what the quarantine will look like and testing procedures for the coronavirus.

Commissioner Gary Bettman held a virtual fireside chat Monday with sports business conference Leaders Week and emphasized the NHL doesn’t want to jump the line for testing ahead of the public.

Bettman also said the NHL has looked at several options for a restart.

Most indications point to the league focusing on a 24- or 20-team format that will be held in four hub cities based closely on divisions. Las Vegas remains under consideration to host, along with Edmonton, Alberta, Dallas, Toronto, the Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota) and Vancouver, British Columbia, according to TSN.

The latest model under examination according to reports from ESPN and other media outlets features the top 12 teams from the two conferences based on points percentage.

The twist is that rather than jumping straight into the postseason tournament, there would be a six-team, round-robin held at each of the hub cities to help determine playoff seeding. According to The Athletic, the top two finishers in each division hub would receive a bye, while the No. 3 seed plays No. 6 and the fourth seed faces No. 5.

That plan would meet the players’ desire to get a few games under their belts before scratching and clawing for the Stanley Cup while partially satisfying TV rights holders and sponsors.

A 20-team tournament, with 10 teams per conference, is another alternative being bandied about. The Athletic reported that format would have the top three teams in each hub at the end of round-robin play receiving a bye and the fourth- and fifth-place teams battling to advance to the 16-team playoff field.

Once a return-to-play proposal is presented, the NHLPA’s executive board consisting of the 31 player representatives, one from each team, would need to decide whether to take a full vote.

Bettman indicated during his virtual chat that nearly 20 percent of players are outside North America. The border between the United States and Canada is closed to nonessential travel through Thursday, though that could be extended.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this month that players would need to follow quarantine protocols if they arrive in Canada while the border is closed.

The NHL remains in Phase One of its return-to-play plan, with players and staff in self-isolation. The league said last month in a joint statement with the NHLPA it hoped to institute Phase Two this month, which would allow team facilities to open for small, group skates.

In addition, the NHL is yet to announce its plan for the amateur draft, which was originally scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal before being postponed.

The league office hoped to hold a virtual draft next month rather than after the season has been completed to provide its broadcast partners with live content but appears to have softened its stance after it received pushback from teams.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.