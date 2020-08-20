Nick Cousins stirs up offense for Golden Knights

When forward Nick Cousins is not chirping at an opponent or trying to get under their skin some other way, he has contributed offensively for the Golden Knights.

The hockey lexicon has several words for players like Nick Cousins.

“You can call it ‘pest’ or someone the other teams hate to play against,” he said.

“Rat,” Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden chimed in.

Whatever the word, Cousins’ reputation as an agitator is well known throughout the NHL, and the versatile forward wears it as proudly as the scars on his face.

But when he’s not chirping at an opponent or trying to get under their skin some other way, Cousins also is a sneaky good playmaker who can contribute offensively.

He played a key role on the Knights’ third line that dominated possession against the Chicago Blackhawks during the Western Conference quarterfinals.

“Coming through junior, I was always an offensive guy. Even in the American (Hockey) League, as well,” Cousins said. “I think I’ve always been able to make plays. I think it’s one of my better assets.”

Cousins was a third-round pick of Philadelphia in 2011 and finished second in the Ontario Hockey League in assists during his final season in major-junior.

He produced 56 points in 64 games for Lehigh Valley of the AHL in 2014-15 and played in the AHL All-Star Game the following season before graduating full time to the NHL.

To remain in the league, though, Cousins focused on being a disrupter. At 5 feet 11 inches and 183 pounds, he has more career penalty minutes (136) than points (98) in his six-year career with Philadelphia, Arizona, Montreal and the Knights.

But that doesn’t mean Cousins lost his offensive touch.

“He brings that greasy element,” Knights coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s going to be tough to play against, and you’re going to know you’re on the ice against him. But he also has the ability to create offense and (add) to the depth of your lineup and move up and down.”

Upon Cousins’ arrival from Montreal at the trade deadline in February for a 2021 fourth-round pick, defenseman Alec Martinez called him a pain in the neck — though not exactly in those words — an element that was missing from the lineup.

Cousins had three points in seven games with the Knights before the pause, and the pending restricted free agent has been even more valuable since the restart.

He started training camp as the fourth-line center and briefly subbed on the first line when left wing Max Pacioretty was injured.

Cousins, 27, has seen time on the No. 2 power play unit throughout the postseason and found chemistry on the third line with center Nicolas Roy and right wing Alex Tuch.

In the series win over Chicago, the Knights produced 74 percent of the shot attempts at five-on-five when Cousins was on the ice. He has four assists in eight playoff games.

“What’s the most surprising is how good he is going right now,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “He brings a lot of depth, and he’s honestly unbelievable on the ice. After that, with all the little (stuff) that he causes on the ice as well, it’s honestly a great add. We’re definitely lucky to have him.”

Cousins’ sandpaper personality also has come in extra handy with no fans in attendance at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon noted Thursday that Cousins’ chatter on the bench during games is helping to keep the Knights energized.

”When I’m confident and moving my feet and making plays, that’s usually when I’m at my best,” Cousins said before he paused for a moment.

“And chirping, as well.”

