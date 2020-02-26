Nick Cousins to make Golden Knights debut against Edmonton

Forward Nick Cousins, acquired Monday from Montreal, will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against Edmonton at T-Mobile Arena, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Cousins (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Forward Nick Cousins will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Cousins, acquired by the Knights from the Montreal Canadiens in a Monday trade, didn’t arrive in Las Vegas until Wednesday morning because of visa issues.

“(He) may be a little jet lagged, but he’ll be in the lineup,” DeBoer said.

Cousins, 26, has 22 points in 58 games this season. DeBoer didn’t say where Cousins will slot in the lineup, but the Knights’ line rushes at morning skate had an opening at third-line left wing.

