59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Nick Cousins to make Golden Knights debut against Edmonton

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 11:55 am
 

Forward Nick Cousins will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Cousins, acquired by the Knights from the Montreal Canadiens in a Monday trade, didn’t arrive in Las Vegas until Wednesday morning because of visa issues.

“(He) may be a little jet lagged, but he’ll be in the lineup,” DeBoer said.

Cousins, 26, has 22 points in 58 games this season. DeBoer didn’t say where Cousins will slot in the lineup, but the Knights’ line rushes at morning skate had an opening at third-line left wing.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST