Golden Knights

‘No timeline’ for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019 - 11:01 am
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said there is “no timeline” for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return after the goaltender left the team’s two-game trip Tuesday to be with his family.

Gallant said Wednesday that Fleury was in Montreal because of a “serious illness” in his family. The Knights play the Nashville Predators in Nashville on Wednesday then travel to Las Vegas. They practice Thursday before playing the Arizona Coyotes at 3 p.m. Friday.

