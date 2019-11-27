‘No timeline’ for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to Golden Knights

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Wednesday there is “no timeline” for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return after the goaltender left the team’s two-game trip Tuesday because of a “serious illness” in his family.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said there is “no timeline” for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return after the goaltender left the team’s two-game trip Tuesday to be with his family.

Gallant said Wednesday that Fleury was in Montreal because of a “serious illness” in his family. The Knights play the Nashville Predators in Nashville on Wednesday then travel to Las Vegas. They practice Thursday before playing the Arizona Coyotes at 3 p.m. Friday.

