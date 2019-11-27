‘No timeline’ for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to Golden Knights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said there is “no timeline” for Marc-Andre Fleury’s return after the goaltender left the team’s two-game trip Tuesday to be with his family.
Gallant said Wednesday that Fleury was in Montreal because of a “serious illness” in his family. The Knights play the Nashville Predators in Nashville on Wednesday then travel to Las Vegas. They practice Thursday before playing the Arizona Coyotes at 3 p.m. Friday.
