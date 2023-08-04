Original Golden Knights: Where are they now?

There are five original Golden Knights left after Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. So where did some of the other original roster players land?

Coming off the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship, the Golden Knights are riding higher than ever. But who can forget that first squad in the 2017-18 NHL season that advanced to the final before losing to the Washington Capitals?

The team captured the hearts of Las Vegas residents and turned the city into a legitimate hockey town almost overnight.

There are five original Knights left on the squad — the “Golden Misfits” — after Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the offseason. But how about a trip down memory lane to find out where some of the other original roster players landed?

Erik Haula

The Finnish forward had his best season in the NHL in 2017-18, amassing 55 points in 76 games with the Knights when he came over from the Minnesota Wild in the 2017 NHL expansion draft. He left the squad for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2019-20 season, then bounced around the league, heading to Florida, Nashville, Boston and now the New Jersey Devils. Haula recently signed a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Devils.

David Perron

The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native had his best season with the Knights during their inaugural season, putting up 66 points in 70 games. The left winger returned to the St. Louis Blues the next season, the team that left him unprotected in the expansion draft, and has put up steady numbers each season since. He’s now with the Detroit Red Wings as they try to make the jump from rebuilding team to playoff contender.

Alex Tuch

The American right winger was traded to the Knights as part of an expansion draft deal, and he ended up playing himself into a seven-year, $33.2 million deal. Tuch, 27, has been with the rebuilding Buffalo Sabres the past two seasons.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Born in France, Bellemare, a depth forward, recently signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Kraken valued at $775,000.

Nate Schmidt

The defenseman was a fan favorite while with the Knights. He plays for the Winnipeg Jets, who lost to the Knights in the playoffs last season. His most productive season was during the 2017-18 season with the Knights, when he recorded 36 points in 76 games.