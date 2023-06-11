Panthers seek 2nd 3-1 series comeback of NHL playoffs

The Florida Panthers trailed 3-1 against the Boston Bruins before winning three consecutive games. They will need the same kind of comeback against the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks for a pass defended by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) lays on the ice after being knocked down by Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) and teammates in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Florida Panthers have already overcome one 3-1 series deficit during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They will need to overcome another to capture the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Panthers fell 3-2 to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. They trail the Golden Knights 3-1 in the series, which continues Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 are the only team in NHL history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. They trailed 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings, whom they beat four consecutive times to win the Stanley Cup.

“I love these guys,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “There’s just no quit in them.”

Maurice can speak authoritatively about such a subject because his team has already completed one of the 32 comebacks against a 3-1 deficit in postseason history. The Panthers trailed 3-1 in the first round to the Boston Bruins, who set an NHL record for points in a season.

Florida’s offense awoke against Boston, totaling 15 goals in the final three games and claiming Games 5 and 7 in overtime.

The Panthers will need to awake again versus the Knights, against whom they’ve scored a total of 11 goals.

“They keep scoring more goals than we do,” Maurice said bluntly when asked about why the Panthers trail 3-1.

Florida’s offense was dormant again Saturday against the ardent defense of the Knights and another sturdy effort by their goaltender, Adin Hill, who made 29 saves.

Defenseman Brandon Montour scored 16:09 into the second period, off an errant shot that deflected off two Knights players and past Hill.

Center Aleksander Barkov snapped a shot past Hill 3:50 into the third period.

But Hill and the Knights stood tall throughout the remainder of the period, cementing the deficit the Panthers will again face.

“It was definitely an unfortunate loss, but we’ve been in this position before,” Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said after saving 28 of 31 shots. “It all comes down to one period at a time.

“Obviously you want to be on the other side of these games. It is what it is. We move forward.”

Having starred for the Panthers throughout their playoff run, Bobrovsky said he isn’t thinking about winning the entire series — rather on “one game, one moment at a time.”

“It’s a great atmosphere. It was so much fun. Unfortunately we are on the losing side of this game, but it was still a great hockey game,” Bobrovsky said.

“I like our fight,” defenseman Brandon Montour said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing.”

