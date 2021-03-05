Pete DeBoer worries about overworking Marc-Andre Fleury

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer admitted Friday that Marc-Andre Fleury’s heavy workload has not been optimal and the 36-year-old goalie needs rest.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury needs a breather. Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer knows it.

The goaltender was in line to make his 11th consecutive start Friday in the opener of a back to back against San Jose with Robin Lehner not on the road trip.

DeBoer admitted following the morning skate that Fleury’s heavy workload has not been optimal and complimented how the 36-year-old has held up physically.

“But we are getting to a point where we’ve got to look at managing that or I think we’d be risking either play dropping off or injury,” DeBoer said. “We’re getting into that zone now.”

Lehner hasn’t played since Feb. 7 because of an upper-body injury. DeBoer noted that Lehner wasn’t with the Knights for the “beginning of this trip,” leaving the door open that he could join the club in Minnesota or St. Louis.

The Knights play six games in the next nine days starting Friday.

“I think there’s talk about him being very close to re-integrating in with the group,” DeBoer said. “That’s the best I can tell you on him.”

Oscar Dansk is serving as the backup and could spell Fleury, who is second in the league in goals-against average (1.71) and save percentage (.939) among goalies with at least five appearances.

Dansk owns a 3-1 record in his NHL career, with all of his victories coming during the Knights’ inaugural season. He made one appearance last season and was knocked around in a 6-2 loss at Philadelphia.

“As far as (Fleury) and Dansk goes, we’re going to have to look at all options to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for the team and for all the individual players,” DeBoer said.

McNabb travels

Defenseman Brayden McNabb participated in the morning skate and is nearing a return from the lower-body injury he sustained Jan. 26 against St. Louis.

“Getting very close to re-integrating with the group,” DeBoer said.

McNabb is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve at any time. Once he is activated, the Knights will have to juggle their roster to become salary cap compliant.

Early in the season, the Knights were forced to go with a 13-forward, five-defenseman lineup at times to be under the cap. DeBoer expects to dip into the taxi squad during the next week to keep his skaters fresh.

“We’d be crazy not to,” he said. “I just think you’re asking players to do the impossible by showing up every night with the type of energy we need to expend to play the way we want to play without rotating fresh people in and out of those spots.”

