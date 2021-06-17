Recapping Game 2 between Golden Knights, Canadiens

Here’s what happened in Game 2 of the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The puck flies over Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) defends the net during the third period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot on goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) and Nicolas Roy (10) vie for the puck against Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) and Joel Edmundson (44) as goaltender Carey Price (31) works the net during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Series recap

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 — Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2

Game 3 — 5 p.m. Friday, Bell Centre, USA

Game 4 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Bell Centre, NBCSN

Game 5 — 6 p.m. June 22, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 6 — 5 p.m. June 24, Bell Centre, USA*

Game 7 — 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

*If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson — He had two assists and played well with partner Jeff Petry. The Canadiens had a 27-21 edge in shot attempts with him on the ice at five-on-five.

2. Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — He continued his stellar postseason with the first two-goal game of his playoff career. He also made two excellent passes that could have easily resulted in goals.

1. Montreal goaltender Carey Price — The 2015 Hart Trophy winner was in rare form. He stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced, including an incredible save on defenseman Alec Martinez in the second period.

Key play

Left wing Paul Byron’s second-period goal.

The Canadiens were dominant in the first period and took a 2-0 lead. The Knights came out strong in the second and came close to cutting into their deficit several times.

The score didn’t change until Montreal center Jesperi Kotkaniemi deflected the puck out of his own zone, and right wing Josh Anderson prevented Knights defenseman Nick Holden from getting to it first. That allowed Byron to skate in alone on a breakaway, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury missed on a poke check that left plenty of the net open.

The 3-0 hole proved too much for the Knights to overcome.

Key stat

Three — The number of goals Montreal scored.

The Canadiens have won 21 straight playoff games when scoring at least three goals. Price is 16-0 in his postseason career when Montreal scores three or more, according to ESPN.

Knights quotable

“A little disappointed obviously with our first 10 minutes. I think we should have been better. We had no excuse tonight. Unfortunately, you get to the final four, you spot a team two goals (in the first period), you’re playing with fire.” — Knights coach Pete DeBoer.

Habs quotable

“He does this every year. We just have to find a way to slow him down. He’s got a good wrist shot, and he finds lanes.” — Edmundson, on former St. Louis Blues teammate Pietrangelo.

