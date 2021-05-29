Recapping Golden Knights-Avalanche season series

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche have been the clear-cut top two teams in the NHL’s West Division all season. Now they will settle things in the playoffs.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) skate after the puck during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) turns around to celebrate after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) congratulates Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) for scoring a goal during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Colorado Avalanche team members celebrates after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) scored a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) eye the puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) lets in a goal by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (4) during the final minute of the third period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) compete for the puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Finally, they meet.

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche have been circling each other all season as the clear-cut top two teams in the NHL’s West Division. Now they’ll face off in the playoffs starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the survivor advancing to the league’s final four.

Because of the NHL’s schedule format this season, these two teams have compiled quite a history against each other. Here’s a look at the regular-season series:

Feb. 14

Knights 1, Avalanche 0

T-Mobile Arena

The first matchup was a goaltending duel between Philipp Grubauer and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Grubauer was excellent, making 23 saves on 24 shots. The only one that beat him came from left wing Max Pacioretty 1:38 into the second period.

Fleury was even better. He stopped all 30 shots he faced for the second of his six shutouts. It was the first of two times the Avalanche were shut out in a game.

Feb. 16

Avalanche 3, Knights 2

T-Mobile Arena

Pain.

That’s probably the best word to sum up what the Knights were feeling after seeing this game slip away in regulation. Colorado took leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but the Knights tied the score each time.

Center Nazem Kadri then scored with 41 seconds to play to steal a regulation win for the Avalanche. Colorado securing both points — and giving the Knights none — was a key swing in the West Division race.

Feb. 20

Avalanche 3, Knights 2

Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline

A gorgeous day that turned into the longest game in Knights history.

The teams squared off at 12:13 p.m. in a picturesque location in Lake Tahoe, but played only one period before the sun forced the NHL to suspend play because of ice conditions. They resumed the game in the evening and didn’t finish until 10:49 p.m.

Defenseman Alec Martinez tied the score 1-1 once play resumed. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon then went coast to coast to give his team the lead back in the second period, and defenseman Devon Toews scored an insurance goal in the third.

Feb. 22

Knights 3, Avalanche 0

Ball Arena

Coach Pete DeBoer reacted to the two straight losses to the Avalanche by scrambling his forwards line in search of a spark.

It worked.

Left wing Alex Tuch, elevated to the top line, struck twice in the second period, and left wing Jonathan Marchessault also scored.

Fleury posted a 34-save shutout to rebound from the two-game losing streak. It was the second and final time Colorado was shut out.

March 25

Avalanche 5, Knights 1

Ball Arena

The Knights got off to a good start, as Pacioretty scored 40 seconds after puck drop.

But the Avalanche imposed their will the rest of the way. Colorado scored four times in the second period to turn the game into a rout. Former Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added another tally in the third.

Fleury gave up five goals for the only time of the season. This was also the only game of the series in which Colorado scored a power-play goal.

March 27

Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Ball Arena

The Knights responded to their disappointment from two days earlier with a much better performance.

They fell behind the Avalanche 1-0 and 2-1, but rallied to score each time with goals from Martinez and left wing William Carrier. Tuch set up Pacioretty for the game-winner 1:56 into overtime.

It was the only game between the teams that went longer than three periods.

April 28

Knights 5, Avalanche 2

T-Mobile Arena

The Knights put together a thorough performance against a short-handed Avalanche side to take control of the West Division race.

Pacioretty and Mark Stone took turns setting each other up. Pacioretty had two goals and one assist, and Stone had a goal and two assists.

Colorado was without left wing Mikko Rantanen and Grubauer. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made his only appearance of the series and gave up four goals on 25 shots.

May 10

Avalanche 2, Knights 1

T-Mobile Arena

This game ultimately decided the West Division.

The Knights needed a victory to secure the title and Presidents’ Trophy. And they played well despite having only 15 skaters because of injuries and salary cap restraints.

Center J.T. Compher scored the game-winner with 8:27 to play. The Knights lost despite outshooting Colorado 37-21.

The win meant the Avalanche controlled their destiny for the division title and Presidents’ Trophy. They won their final two games to clinch both.

