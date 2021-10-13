Recapping Golden Knights’ season opener against Seattle Kraken

The Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken played a tense first game, with momentum swinging back and forth Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14), left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a goal scored by Pacioretty against the Kraken in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights vs. Kraken

At a glance

Knights win 4-3

RJ’s three stars

3. Kraken center Jared McCann — Seattle’s first-line center scored the second goal in franchise history and was part of an effective trio up front with left wing Jaden Schwartz and right wing Jordan Eberle.

2. Knights right wing Mark Stone — The captain’s passing was in midseason form, as he picked up three assists on his team’s first, third and fourth goals. It was his sixth game with the Knights with at least three assists.

1. Knights left wing Max Pacioretty — The team’s leading goal scorer the last two seasons got off to a strong start by striking twice and picking up an assist. It was Pacioretty’s 15th game with at least two goals for the Knights.

Key play

Center Chandler Stephenson’s game-winning goal.

T-Mobile Arena was stunned when Seattle center Morgan Geekie roofed a shot past goaltender Robin Lehner from the right circle 7:58 into the third period. The Kraken had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game 3-3.

The Knights’ first line wasted no time responding. Stone picked off a pass in the neutral zone and raced the other way. After executing a give-and-go with Pacioretty, he threw a pass from the right circle to the left for Stephenson, and it bounced off the center’s skate and in.

The goal stood after a video review to give the Knights the lead again. It also made the first line plus-3 at five-on-five.

Key stat

90-0-1 — The Knights’ record in their first four seasons when having a three-goal lead in the regular season, according to ESPN.

They went up 3-0 in the second period before the Kraken rallied to tie the score in the third. Stephenson’s goal helped the Knights improve to 91-0-1.

Knights’ next five

At Kings, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Vs. Blues, 7 p.m. Oct. 20

Vs. Oilers, 7 p.m. Oct. 22

Vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. Oct. 24

At Colorado, 5 p.m. Oct. 26

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.