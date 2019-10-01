RJ’s Golden Knights experts make predictions on 2019-20 season

FILE - In this May 28, 2018, file photo, fans celebrate a goal by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, of the Czech Republic, during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings are desperately trying to keep fans filing into Little Caesars Arena while the allure of the relatively new facility wears off while the team goes through a painful rebuild. Every other team in the NHL _ and other leagues _ is also trying to give spectators good reason to come to the arena instead of enjoying games on TV from home or the local watering hole. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Ben Gotz, Beat reporter

46-31-7

99 points

Second in Pacific Division

I was too low on the Golden Knights entering year one and too high before year two, so let’s hope I split the difference for this season. There won’t be an early slump or late-season malaise, and the Knights will have a record more befitting their status as Stanley Cup contenders.

Ed Graney, Columnist

45-27-10

100 points

Second in Pacific Division

I’m not sure the losses of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the penalty kill and what would have been a healthy Erik Haula won’t hurt more than folks believe. I’m also not sure Calgary and San Jose are any worse than last season. I am sure Marc-Andre Fleury needs more rest during the season. Playoffs for the Knights, yes. Division banner, nyet.

Adam Hill, Beat reporter

47-27-8

102 points

First in Pacific Division

The pieces are in place to make a run for the division title, particularly with the Flames and Sharks likely to take a step back. The Knights looked like a legitimate title threat after Mark Stone was acquired at the trade deadline last season, but Marc-Andre Fleury’s injury took a toll down the stretch.

Ron Kantowski, Columnist

41-32-9

91 points

Third in Pacific Division

Last year I predicted the Knights would finish with 92 points, and that was one under their total of 93. So I guess that qualifies me for the showcase and a Game 7 cross-check that should have been a two-minute minor. If that. But if there’s no crying over bad calls in hockey, then it will be up to the Golden Knights to exact revenge in a manner they see fit. Another solid season and a playoff rematch with San Jose would just about do it.

David Schoen, Beat reporter

47-27-8

102 points

First in Pacific Division

This feels like that scene in “Swingers” when Vince Vaughn stands on the restaurant table and shouts, “Our little boy is all growsed up tonight!” The Knights suffered through their “terrible twos” and emerged ticked off and ready to kick sand on the rest of the division. It remains to be seen whether there’s enough organizational depth to overcome injuries, but another Cup run isn’t out of the question.

Cassie Soto, Web anchor

46-27-9

101 points

First in Pacific Division

The controversial ending to last season is being used as motivation by Knights players. That, plus the fact that a huge chunk of the team returns this season puts Vegas in position to make a deep postseason run. Unless, of course, a major is called on one of the guys in gold. Third time’s a charm.

