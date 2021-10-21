Robin Lehner can’t save Golden Knights in loss to Blues
The Golden Knights lost their second straight game despite a strong outing from goalie Robin Lehner, who finished with 35 saves against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
The five-day break was supposed to allow the Golden Knights to fix the holes in their game that emerged early this season.
But Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in front of an announced crowd of 17,690 at T-Mobile Arena showed there’s still work that needs to be done.
The Knights dropped their second straight despite a strong outing from goalie Robin Lehner, who finished with 35 saves and turned away two breakaways along with several other point-blank shots.
“A loss is a loss,” Lehner said. “I thought we hung in there, just an unfortunate second goal.”
William Karlsson put in his own rebound at 8:17 of the first period for the Knights’ goal.
Defenseman Alec Martinez left in the third period and did not return.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal with 10:11 to play when the Blues quickly transitioned and created a 3-on-0 rush against Lehner.
Brandon Saad tied the score at 1 for St. Louis when he found room in the slot 3:21 into the second period, and Ivan Barbashev added an empty-net goal.
Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 42 saves and improved to 3-0.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
1. Identity change
Coach Pete DeBoer wants the Knights to establish a foundation built on hard work and being difficult to play against over the next few weeks.
But that’s not what happened much of the night against the Blues, despite what the low score might have indicated.
St. Louis continually found room in the offensive zone through the first two periods and generated 2.95 expected goals with 38 scoring chances (13 high danger) on 52 shot attempts, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
St. Louis finished with a 44-33 advantage in scoring chances and 18-14 in high-danger chances.
“I think it’s attention to detail and working hard,” forward Reilly Smith said. “For us to win these games right now, we have to have a playoff mindset. We gave up probably 10 grade-A chances in the first period, and that should be the number for the whole game.”
2. Picking up the slack
The Misfit Line will be counted on to carry the load offensively with leading scorers Max Pacioretty (week to week, lower-body fracture) and captain Mark Stone (lower body) sidelined.
Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Smith were threatening in transition in the first period, generating a pair of two-on-ones. Karlsson scored on the first odd-man rush.
The Knights had 56.3 percent of the shot attempts at five-on-five with that line on the ice, but they were held to two scoring chances in the final two periods.
3. Reinforcements arrive
Forwards William Carrier, Brett Howden and Nicolas Roy made their season debuts after returning from injuries.
Carrier has been out since Oct. 5 when he was accidentally kicked in the face by Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. He was in concussion protocol and sustained a laceration near his eye.
Howden, acquired in the offseason from the New York Rangers, endured a lower-body injury Sept. 30, the same game Roy was hurt while taking a faceoff late.
The Knights are still without winger Mattias Janmark (COVID-19 protocol).
