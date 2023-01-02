Roy ends goal-scoring drought as Knights down Avalanche
The Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak against the Colorado Avalanche thanks to center Nicolas Roy’s two goals Monday.
Center Nicolas Roy scored two goals to end a 17-game drought and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday.
Left wing Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights, who snapped a three-game losing streak to Colorado. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson won his 18th game, tied for the second-most in the NHL.
Center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado. The Avalanche fell to 0-3-1 in their last four games.
