Golden Knights

Roy ends goal-scoring drought as Knights down Avalanche

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2023 - 8:46 pm
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, shoots the puck for a goal past Colorado Avalanc ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, shoots the puck for a goal past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Andreas Englund (88) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, center left, fights for control of the puck with Ve ...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, center left, fights for control of the puck with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, loses control of the puck as Colorado Avala ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, loses control of the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews covers while Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, right, defends the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Center Nicolas Roy scored two goals to end a 17-game drought and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday.

Left wing Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights, who snapped a three-game losing streak to Colorado. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson won his 18th game, tied for the second-most in the NHL.

Center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado. The Avalanche fell to 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

