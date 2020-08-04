Ryan Reaves, Robin Lehner kneeling for anthem draws reaction

The decisions by Golden Knights players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner to kneel during the national anthem before Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars drew a lot of attention.

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Reaves has long been a fan favorite for his physical play and the way he has embraced Las Vegas. Lehner was added in a trade in February and is competing with Marc-Andre Fleury to be the starting goaltender in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Reaction to Reaves

Ryan Reaves just lost a fan. https://t.co/RpOWEb7f44 — Mark Leonard (@MarkLeo99255915) August 4, 2020

So DISAPPOINTED in Ryan Reaves and others that took a knee this is so disrespectful to this country and to the game. — Rosemary Rice (@ibrarra1) August 4, 2020

Ryan Reaves is teaching YOU, the NHL a lesson https://t.co/N59SqaUP5B — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 4, 2020

Are we all…. Ryan Reaves fans now? https://t.co/LjexI99v6R — Michael Bailey (@mikebailey97) August 4, 2020

"…families are torn apart in these wars for the freedom of this country only to come back and find out this country isn't free for everybody" Cheers to you, Ryan Reaves. pic.twitter.com/TY6Lb69NiC — MarkTheNarwhal (@MarktheNarwhal) August 4, 2020

This is another reason why Ryan Reaves is my favorite hockey player of all time! https://t.co/hXEdZBsXNP — AltecZz (@AltecZz) August 4, 2020

Not a Ryan Reaves fan by any stretch of the imagination but respect the hell out of him for doing this. — Gary Poppins (@gojetsgo_17) August 4, 2020

All that said, as much as I appreciate the efforts of Seguin, Dickinson, and Lehner, I'm choosing to refocus my attention back to Ryan Reaves. Being a black man in this league means his actions come with an extra layer of risk that the others don't face, and I stand with him. — Master Shake (@cowgirl_bebop) August 4, 2020

still thinking about it and i’m so glad ryan reaves didnt have to kneel alone. the quote about his teammates being uncomfortable kneeling with him was so disheartening, and it made me think he wouldnt kneel bc of them. him not being alone tonight is the support black players need — hmm (@hintzenthusiast) August 4, 2020

You can rob a bank donate the money to charity and say you meant well , it doesn’t make it right, The National Anthem is sacred to at minimum Veterans and their Families-so actions speak louder than words. That’s kind of where I’m coming from. — Clive Bixby (@9thislandhockey) August 4, 2020

Reaction to Lehner

A few years ago, Robin Lehner had Donald Trump on his mask. Today, he knelt during the national anthem to protest racism and racial injustice in solidarity with a Black teammate, Ryan Reaves. People can open their minds. People can assimilate new information. People can change. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 4, 2020

I certainly did not expect Robin Lehner to be one of the first NHL players to kneel during the anthem, but sometimes life surprises you pic.twitter.com/3j1nsuEouT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 3, 2020

Robin Lehner being one of the first professional men’s hockey players to kneel for the anthem during an NHL game was not what I expected out of 2020 in the slightest — Anne Tokarski (@annetokarski) August 3, 2020

I’ve changed too, I used to like Robin Lehner, now I hate him. — Stan Wallsberry (@SWallsberry) August 4, 2020

Who had Robin Lehner as one of the only NHLers to kneel? pic.twitter.com/DuEhHwzQzy — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) August 3, 2020