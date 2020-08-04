104°F
Ryan Reaves, Robin Lehner kneeling for anthem draws reaction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2020 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2020 - 1:44 pm

The decisions by Golden Knights players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner to kneel during the playing of the national anthems before Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars drew expected attention on Twitter.

Reaves has long been a fan favorite for his physical play and the way he has embraced Las Vegas. Lehner was added in a trade in February and is competing with Marc-Andre Fleury to be the starting goaltender in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Reaction to Reaves

Reaction to Lehner

