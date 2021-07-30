Ryan Reaves to promote water conservation for another week

The former Golden Knights right wing has been smashing into Southern Nevada water wasters since 2019.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves will be smashing into Southern Nevada water wasters for at least another week.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority said Friday that the summer ad campaign that features Reaves promoting water conservation will appear through the end of the Olympics, which conclude Aug. 8. Officials will revisit how to move forward from there.

“We’re gonna have to reassess what our fall and winter campaign will be,” said Bronson Mack, spokesman for the water authority.

On Thursday, the Golden Knights traded Reaves to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick.

Because the water authority has rights to the ads, it’s possible the Reaves campaign could run throughout the fall and winter, but it is uncertain if it will, Mack said.

Water officials in Southern Nevada hired Reaves through the ad agency R&R Partners to appear in water conservation ads. There is no agreement in place with the Knights to have another player replace him, Mack said.

The Reaves campaign is in its final year of a three-year term. Mack said the campaign was “extremely successful” and helped with conservation efforts.

“We’re really appreciative of Ryan Reaves’ support for water conservation,” he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.